For the past 10 years, Myquillyn Smith, “The Nester,” has been encouraging women to embrace their home – imperfections and all. Her home has been featured in Better Homes & Gardens, Cottages & Bungalows and Ladies’ Home Journal. She’s the author of " The Nesting Place " and was chosen by Christianity Today as one of the top twenty creatives in 2016. Myquillyn lives in a fixer-upper on 12 acres with her husband Chad their three teenage boys, two cats, a dog and a rooster.