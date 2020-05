Jessica Smartt is a former English teacher turned homeschooling mama of three. She is the author of “Memory-Making Mom” and “Let Them Be Kids.” A week after her first baby was born, she began her motherhood blog “Smartter” Each Day. Jessica and her husband live in beautiful North Carolina, where she loves hiking with kids (mostly), steaming coffee in the afternoon, family bike rides, and anything that’s ever been done to a potato.