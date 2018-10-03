Gary B. Smith joined FOX News Channel in 1999 and is currently a regular commentator on "Bulls & Bears," including his own segment called, "The Chartman."Read More

Smith is known as one of America's top "chartists," helping investors chart the course to financial freedom with his expert technical analysis.

Smith is a managing member of Exemplar Capital, a hedge fund opening in mid-'06.

From 1997 through 2005, Smith was a contributing editor for RealMoney.com and wrote for RealMoney.com and TheStreet.com. Smith also wrote a daily subscription newsletter for TheStreet.com called "The Chartman's Top Stocks."

He worked for IBM from 1980 to 1995 in various marketing and consulting jobs and wrote for Sports Illustrated from 1995 to 1997.

Smith graduated from Duke University in 1979 with bachelor's degrees in management science and economics. He graduated from Lehigh University in 1980 with an MBA.

Married with two girls, Smith resides in Bethesda, Maryland.

Smith also appears regularly on the local FOX television stations in New York, Philadelphia and Chicago.