Christina Ray Stanton

Christina Ray Stanton's work as a licensed NYC tour guide has been featured in print and TV many times in her 25-year career. She was the Director of Short-Term missions for Redeemer Presbyterian Church (Founder, Timothy Keller) for a decade, and is the Executive Director of Loving All Nations, which helps the world’s poor. Her book, "Out of the Shadow of 9/11," won several awards when it debuted in 2019. Christina is a sought-after speaker, who speaks all over the world about the September 11, 2001 attacks and the faith that sustains her. Christina and her husband (Redeemer's Chief Financial Officer) still live within blocks of the World Trade Center. Her latest book, "Faith in the Face of COVID-19: A Survivor's Tale," comes out in early October.