Casey Stegall joined Fox News Channel (FNC) in 2007 and currently serves as a correspondent based in the Dallas bureau. He previously served as a Los Angeles-based correspondent.

Most recently, Stegall reported live from the deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. In 2014, he covered the Ebola outbreak in Dallas, Texas. Previously Stegall has covered the devastating impact of the EF5 tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, and the aftermath of the deadly fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas.

Prior to joining FNC, Stegall served as a reporter and a substitute anchor for KDFW-TV (FOX) in Dallas, TX, where he was responsible for up to 10 live reports per day and coverage of breaking news. Before this, he was a reporter and substitute anchor at KVUE-TV (ABC) in Austin, Texas, covering the city government beat and cultivating sources.

A recipient of several awards, including a 2006 Regional Emmy Award for Best Live Reporting in Dallas, TX Stegall started his broadcast journalism career in 2000 as a reporter for WTVW-TV (FOX) in Evansville, IN. He graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Telecommunications, specializing in television news.