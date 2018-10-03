Mary Pflum Peterson is a veteran multi-Emmy-Award winning producer at "Good Morning America." She is the author of "White Dresses: A Memoir of Love and Secrets, Mothers and Daughters" (William Morrow Paperbacks, September 15, 2015). Her work has taken her to the ravaged remains of New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, to the royal wedding in London, and to numerous Oscar ceremonies in between. A Wisconsin native, she lives in Manhattan with her husband, Dean, and their four young children.