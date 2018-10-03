Elizabeth Prann is currently a Washington D.C.-based contributor for Fox News. She joined Fox News in 2010 as an Atlanta-based correspondent.Read More

Previously for Fox News, Prann reported live outside an Alabama hostage standoff in 2013. During the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, she reported extensively on the scene. She also covered the West Fertilizer Plan explosion, as the network's anchor. Additionally, she has covered the Missisippi River flooding, the severe droughts in Georgia, Hurricane Irene, Hurricane Issac and Hurricane Sandy.

Prann previously worked as a reporter, anchor for the Panama City affiliate of NBC, WJHG. After working as a production assistant for On the Record with Greta Van Susteren from 2006 to 2008. Prann also spent time on the booking desk in Washington, D.C.

She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.A. in journalism.