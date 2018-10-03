Kim Metcalf-Kupres

Kim Metcalf-Kupres is Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Johnson Controls, a global multi-industrial corporation with established core businesses in the automotive, building and energy storage industries. Metcalf-Kupres has 30 years of experience spanning sales, marketing, strategy and innovation. She is currently responsible for driving profitable growth and advancing marketing and sales capabilities across the enterprise; directing strategy, innovation and business transformation; and leading internal and external communications across the corporation.