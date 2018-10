Izabella McMillon

As a young girl in communist Romania, Izabella McMillon knew only scarcity. At age 13, following a revolution that toppled communism and allowed help from outside groups like Samaritan’s Purse, Izabella experienced generosity first-hand when she received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox. Izabella, who went on to teach grade school in the U.S., encouraged her pupils-- and now her own children-- to pass on the spark of generosity that warmed her heart that cold Romanian winter.