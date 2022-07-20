Eric Messersmith currently serves as a sports reporter for FOX News Radio (FNR) based in Los Angeles, California. He joined the platform in July 2022.Read More

In this role, Messersmith provides sports commentary across FNR’s programming. Previously, he co-hosted The Hardline, a weekday sports show for the ESPN affiliate in San Antonio, TX and later co-hosted a weekday sports program on KFNS 590 The Fan in St. Louis. Additionally, he served as the voice of the Area Football League's San Antonio Talons where he provided play-by-play commentary.

A graduate of Penn State University, Messersmith holds a bachelor's degree in journalism.