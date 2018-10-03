David Lee Miller currently serves as a New York-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined FNC in 1996 as a London-based correspondent.Read More

Most recently in 2014, Miller reported live from Jerusalem to cover the Israel/Gaza conflict. In 2013, Miller was on scene in Boston, MA to cover the indictment of the Boston Marathon bomber.

While at FNC, Miller has provided live coverage of several national and international stories, including the Jerry Sandusky trial in 2012, the aftermath of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and the recovery efforts following Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. He also reported on-site at the funeral of Pope John Paul II from Vatican City, and has covered the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, as well as the 2005 Iraqi elections, reporting live from Manama, Bahrain, Centcom, Qatar, and Baghdad.

Prior to FNC, Miller spent 10 years as a producer and reporter at WNYW-TV's (FOX 5) "A Current Affair" and was also a supervising producer at New World Television. Additionally, he was a reporter at WOKR-TV (ABC 13), WENY-TV (ABC 3) and WENY-AM (1230 AM) in New York, NY. Previously, he covered local politics for WFAS-FM Radio in White Plains, NY.

A graduate of Ithaca College, Miller has received an Emmy Award for investigative reporting as well as an Associated Press Award for Spot News Reporting.