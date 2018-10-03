Alice Medrich is the winner of 5 James Beard Foundation Awards, most recently Best Baking & Dessert Book of the Year for her 10th cookbook, Flavor Flours (Artisan Books, November 2014). She received her formal training at the prestigious École Lenôtre in France and is widely credited with popularizing chocolate truffles in America. Medrich writes Food52’s Rogue Baking Tips column and teaches online baking courses at Craftsy.com. She lives in Berkeley, California. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: @AliceMedrich and please visit alicemedrich.com.