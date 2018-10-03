William La Jeunesse joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in March 1998 and currently serves as a Los Angeles-based correspondent.Read More

La Jeunesse has reported on a variety of national and international stories at FNC. Most recently, he covered the death of Robin Williams, reporting live from Hollywood, CA.

Previously, La Jeunesse has provided live coverage from Manila, Philippines on the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan and covered the sexual harassment charges and resignation of San Diego Mayor Bob Filner. He also reported on the strike down of the 2013 Arizona voter ID law by the U.S. Supreme Court, Operation Fast and Furious in 2012 and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. Additionally, he has provided coverage of OJ Simpson's successful request for parole, the U.S. aid of Libyan leader Muammar al-Qaddaf amid Mideast unrest in 2010, the massive oil field fires in Kuwait in 2003, the 2000 protests at the Democratic National Convention and the tension along the U.S.-Mexican border. La Jeunesse has also contributed to the coverage of the 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012 presidential elections.

Prior to joining FNC, La Jeunesse spent three years as an investigative reporter for KTVK-TV (DT2 3) in Phoenix, AZ and at KNSD-TV (NBC 7) in San Diego, CA, where he won two Golden Microphone Awards and an EMMY. He has also received five local EMMYS at KTSP-TV (ABC 5) in Phoenix, AZ. La Jeunesse began his journalism career at the Arizona Republic and was named the Arizona Press Club Journalist of the Year in 1989 and the UPI Western Region Journalist of the Year in 1987 and 1989.

La Jeunesse graduated with a B.A. from Syracuse University and earned his MBA from UCLA.