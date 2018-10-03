Mara Liasson joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in 1997 and currently serves as a contributor. She also serves as a panelist on "FOX News Sunday," FOX Broadcasting Company's (FBC) public affairs program that airs nationwide each Sunday morning.Read More

Liasson is a national political correspondent for National Public Radio (NPR). She joined NPR in 1985 as a general assignment reporter and newscaster. Liasson's reports can be heard on the award-winning newsmagazines, "All Things Considered" and "Morning Edition." During her tenure, she covered the 1992, 1996 and 2000 presidential elections and prior to her current assignment, Liasson was NPR's White House correspondent during all eight years of the Clinton administration. In 1991, Liasson spent three weeks in Amman, Jordan where she reported on the aftermath of the Gulf War.

Liasson received a Bagehot Fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism. From Sept. 1988 - June 1989, she took a leave of absence to attend Columbia University in New York. Shortly thereafter, she returned to NPR as its congressional correspondent.

Liasson has received numerous awards and honors for her reporting, including the White House Correspondents' Association Merriman Smith Award in 1994, 1995, and 1997 for excellence in daily news reporting.

Liasson earned her bachelor's degree from Brown University.