Adam Lashinsky is a Fox News Channel (FNC) contributor appearing on the following business shows: "Bulls and Bears," "Cashin' In," "Cavuto on Business," and "Your World with Neil Cavuto."Read More

Lashinsky is a senior editor at large for FORTUNE Magazine, where he covers Silicon Valley and Wall Street. Some of his cover-story subjects have included Apple, Hewlett-Packard and Google. He has written in-depth articles on Wells Fargo, Intel, Oracle, eBay, Twitter, and the venture-capital industry, as well as on topics ranging from San Francisco politics and oil-exploration technology to the post-Katrina economic recovery of New Orleans. He is also the author of "Inside Apple: How America's Most Admired - and Secretive - Company Really Works" (Hachette Book Group/Grand Central Publishing).

Prior to joining FORTUNE, Lashinsky was a columnist for The San Jose Mercury News and TheStreet.com. Before moving to California, he was a reporter and editor for Crain's Chicago Business. As a Henry Luce Scholar, he worked for a year in Tokyo as a reporter for the Nikkei Weekly, the English-language version of Japan's main economic daily. He began his career in the Washington, D.C., bureau of Crain Communications.

A native of Chicago, Lashinsky earned a degree in history and political science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He lives in San Francisco with his wife and daughter.