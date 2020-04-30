Suhail A. Khan served in President George W. Bush’s administration in the White House and in the Transportation Department. His family assisted several families of Vietnamese refugees resettle in Southern California in 1975.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Suhail A. Khan served in President George W. Bush’s administration in the White House and in the Transportation Department. His family assisted several families of Vietnamese refugees resettle in Southern California in 1975.