Phil Keating joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in March 2004 and currently serves as FNC's Miami-based correspondent.

Most recently, Keating contributed to FNC's 2014 New Year's Eve special, All-American New Year, live from Miami, FL. In 2013, he reported from Sanford, FL to cover the George Zimmerman murder trial and shooting of 17-year old Trayvon Martin. Additionally, he has delivered live coverage of the aftermath of Hurricane Isaac from Gulfport, MS in 2012 and Hurricane Irene from the Bahamas in 2011. He has also provided live reports on the State of Oklahoma's trial of the Oklahoma City Bombing co-conspirator, Terry Nichols and several high profile cases, including the accusation of alleged rape and assault by NBA star Kobe Bryant, JonBenet Ramsey, Matthew Shepard and the deadly shootings at Columbine High School.

Prior to joining FNC, Keating served as a lead reporter for KUSA-TV (NBC-9) in Denver, CO, WBNS-TV (CBS-10) in Columbus, OH and KHQ-TV (NBC-6) in Spokane, WA. Keating began his career in news in 1990 as a reporter and photographer at WMAZ-TV (CBS-13) in Macon, Georgia.

Keating received a B.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.