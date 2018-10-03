Anna Kooiman previously served as anchor and co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend and general assignment news reporter for FOX News Channel (FNC) based in New York City.Read More

She previously served as a co-host for FNC's morning program, Fox & Friends First. Presented weekdays at 5 AM/ET, the program is an hour-long expansion of FOX & Friends and is anchored by a pair of rotating hosts.

Kooiman recently contributed to FNC's 2015 New Year's Eve special, All-American New Year live from Times Square in New York City alongside The Five co-hosts Kimberly Guilfoyle, Bob Beckel and other FNC personalities.

Before joining FNC, Kooiman hosted Fox News Rising, a four hour news and entertainment morning show on WCCB-TV (FOX) in Charlotte, NC. While at WCCB-TV, she reported on local news stories, entertainment, weather and traffic. Prior to her work at WCCB-TV, Kooiman was a morning news anchor at WNWO-TV (NBC) in Toledo, OH. Her investigative reporting led to the capture of over one hundred fugitives.

Kooiman got her start in television at WWAY-TV (ABC) in Wilmington, NC in 2005 where she began as an intern and later became a reporter and anchor. She also served as a sideline reporter for the University of North Carolina-Wilmington's basketball team throughout college.

A graduate of UNC-Wilmington with an honors degree in Communications Studies, she is the recipient of two North Carolina Associated Press Awards for Best Investigative Piece and Best Series.