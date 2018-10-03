Santita Jackson joined the Fox News Channel (FNC) in April 2012 as a contributor.Read More

Previously, Jackson served as the host of "The Santita Jackson Show" on Chicago's WVON-AM (Clear Channel Communications), where she discussed political, social, cultural and religious issues. She was also a producer of "Upfront with Jesse Jackson," and is a founding contributor to "theGrio," a website dedicated to African American news and opinion.

An accomplished musician, Jackson has had the distinct privilege of being personally chosen by President Bill Clinton to perform the National Anthem at his second Presidential Inauguration. She was also asked by the family of Secretary of Commerce Ron Brown to perform at his funeral alongside Wynston Marsalis and the Howard University Chorale.

In addition to her role at FNC, Jackson also serves as the executive producer, writer and co-host of the nationally-syndicated "Keep Hope Alive with Rev. Jesse Jackson" radio show.

Jackson attended Howard University on a full academic scholarship.