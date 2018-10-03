Peter Johnson Jr. is a successful and prominent appellate and trial lawyer who has been tapped for leadership positions by a historic New York City mayor and by Democratic and Republican governors. A graduate of Columbia University's School of Law and the recipient of Martindale Hubbell's highest rating for lawyers, he has been an outspoken and eloquent analyst for the FOX News Channel (FNC) on law, public policy, media and culture for the last 15 years.Read More

In public service he served as a Press Officer and economic development executive for New York Governor Mario M. Cuomo as well as a Senior Adviser Pro Bono to New York City's first African- American mayor, David N. Dinkins. He also served New York Governor George Pataki in an array of posts ranging from the development of tourism and the United Nations to state election modernization. In addition, he was a member of the New York City Board of Corrections overseeing the city correctional system.

Johnson has been involved with many charitable and volunteer activities including serving as a director of New York Downtown Hospital, as a trustee of the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation and in various legal profession appointments. He has represented the interests of police and fire widows helping them achieve historic protection and benefits under the law. He has also been a public advocate for and has represented first responders injured as a result of the 9/11 attacks. His advice and counsel as an attorney is sought by the most and the least powerful in American society alike.

He can be seen regularly on "Fox & Friends," on news shows, as a contributor to Foxnews.com and on other FNC programming including "Hannity" where his experience in the law and public service add unique perspective and insight.