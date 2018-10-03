Jackie Ibanez currently serves as a general assignment reporter and overnight breaking news anchor for FOX News Channel (FNC). She is based in New York City and joined the network in December 2014 as a correspondent.Read More

Since joining FNC, Ibanez has provided viewers with breaking news coverage on the top stories of the day, including; most recently, the van attack that took place in London near a mosque in June 2017, protests in Charlotte, NC following a police shooting in September 2016 as well as the 2016 pipe bomb explosions in New York and New Jersey.

During her tenure, Ibanez has also served as a guest co-host on FOX & Friends FIRST(weekdays 4-6AM/ET) and has read news headlines on cable news’ number one morning program, FOX & Friends(weekdays 6-9AM/ET).

Prior to joining FNC, Ibanez served as news anchor at News 12 Connecticut and was a reporter for WWLP-TV in Western Massachusetts. She received a B.A. in broadcast journalism from Quinnipiac University.