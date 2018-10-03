Abby Huntsman currently serves as co-host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) FOX & Friends Weekend (weekends 6-10AM/ET) alongside Pete Hegseth and a rotating co-host. She is based in New York City and joined the network in 2015 as a correspondent.Read More

Since joining FNC, Huntsman has contributed to coverage of the 2016 presidential election and served as a substitute co-host on top-rated FNC programs, including America's Newsroom (9-11AM/ET) and FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). Additionally, she contributes to FOX & Friends’ “Breakfast with Friends” diner series, which showcases how Americans across the country feel about the political news driving the day.

Prior to joining FNC, Huntsman served as co-host of MSNBC's The Cycleand was a host/producer for The Huffington Post's streaming network HuffPost Live. The daughter of former Republican presidential candidate Gov. Jon Huntsman (R-Utah), Huntsman was named one of Forbes "30 under 30" in media in 2013. She received a B.A. in political science and communications from the University of Pennsylvania.