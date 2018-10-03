Lea Gabrielle serves as a general assignment reporter for Shepard Smith Reporting (3-4PM/ET) on FOX News Channel (FNC). Most recently in 2015, Gabrielle began hosting a weekly web series entitled The Patriot Report, which focuses on the latest national security headlines and airs every Tuesday.Read More

Before joining FNC, Gabrielle was a military reporter for KNSD-TV (NBC 7) in San Diego, CA. During her tenure there, which began in September 2011, she reported on national security and military stories, as well as on breaking news. Additionally, Gabrielle has interviewed President Barack Obama in the White House and has covered numerous stories such as the Chris Dorner manhunt, the lifting of the ban on women in combat, and the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Previously, in 2010, Gabrielle was a digital journalist at NBC in Washington, D.C. where she worked primarily for NBC Nightly News, the Today Show and their associated websites.

A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Gabrielle served as a fighter pilot and intelligence operations officer in the U.S. Navy from May 1997 to June 2009. She flew the single-seat, carrier-based F/A-18 "Hornet" aircraft in combat operations, and later deployed with a U.S. Special Operations Team as an intelligence operator supporting combat missions. She continues to volunteer as a guest speaker and emcee for charitable and promotional events supporting members of the military, their families and veterans.