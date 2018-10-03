Allie George

Opinion: Trump’s business appeal might have made a winning difference with Hispanics
Opinion: The GOP will cease to be a national party unless Latinos are engaged
Bad hombres, nasty woman, is there anything new Trump can possibly say to continue to alienate two key segments that could mark a winning difference on November 8? There is nothing more powerful than the power of data, and as reported in the last few months by Fox News Latino and even a segment on The O’Reilley Factor, and confirmed by traditional polls, the Trump sensation had been unshaken until now.