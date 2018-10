Mahlon F. Hanson

Judge Hanson was appointed as a United States Immigration Judge at the Miami Immigration Court in March 1995 and served in that capacity until July 2010. From May 1987 to June 1994, he served as Deputy Regional Counsel in St. Paul, Minnesota and then Deputy District Counsel in Miami, Florida from June 1994 to March 1995. From August 1983 to July 1986, he served as a judge with the Minnesota Workers Compensation Court of Appeals, and from July 1986 to May 1987 he served as Chief Judge.