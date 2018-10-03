Keith Fitz-Gerald is the editor of Total Wealth and Chief Investment Strategist for Money Morning
since 2007, a market advisory service with more than a million subscribers. A market visionary with more than 30 years of global experience, Keith is one of very few experts to correctly see both the dot.bomb crisis and the ongoing financial crisis coming ahead of time – and one of even fewer to help millions of investors around the world successfully navigate them both. Follow Keith at www.totalwealthresearch.com
.