Raul Espinosa has been recognized as 'One of the Nation Top Diversity Champions." He is an expert on the subject of inclusion and diversity for Hispanics and minorities in public contracting, a $3 Trillion marketplace. Raul is the Founder and CEO of the Fairness in Procurement Alliance (FPA) and the Managing Partner of the Umbrella Initiative whose mission is "to double the number of small and minority businesses contracting with the Federal, State and local governments by the year 2020." The Umbrella Initiative manages an academic Think Tank which specializes in offering solutions to government and private industry in the area of diversity and inclusion.
