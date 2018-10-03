Leigh Ann Errico

Five ways to reboot your career this year
Ever notice how sometimes your computer freezes up and is doing you no good until you think of “rebooting” it? Once the machine powers back on, you find that it’s working in a more rapid and focused fashion. The same goes for your career. To avoid getting stuck in sleep mode, it’s essential that you pause, reflect and press restart, rather than mindlessly moving through another year. Intention about where you are going and how you will get there – “mindfulness” – will carve a path to success.