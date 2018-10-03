Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Leigh Ann Errico

Leigh Ann Errico is a certified leadership coach and the founder and managing director of LAErrico & Partners.
Five ways to reboot your career this year
May 6, 2015

Five ways to reboot your career this year

Ever notice how sometimes your computer freezes up and is doing you no good until you think of “rebooting” it? Once the machine powers back on, you find that it’s working in a more rapid and focused fashion. The same goes for your career. To avoid getting stuck in sleep mode, it’s essential that you pause, reflect and press restart, rather than mindlessly moving through another year. Intention about where you are going and how you will get there – “mindfulness” – will carve a path to success.