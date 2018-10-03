Maribel De La Rosa-Rangel is the Director of Strategic Partnerships at iHispano.com, the nation's premier professional networking site and job board for Latinos in the United States, and the Vice President of Communications for ALPFA's Chicago Chapter, the largest Latino association for business professionals and students. Follow iHispano.com on Twitter @iHispano and on Facebook to stay up-to-date on the latest career tips and job opportunities. Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino
Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino