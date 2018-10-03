Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Jaime Daremblum

Jaime Daremblum is a scholar of Latin America, international politics, and international economics. He served as Ambassador of Costa Rica to the United States from 1998 to 2004.