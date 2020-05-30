Mercedes Colwin is currently a FOX News Channel (FNC) contributor and attorney. She joined the network in 2005.Read More

Colwin is a founding partner in Gordon & Rees’ New York Office where she handles a wide variety of litigation, including employment law, commercial litigation, class actions, products liability, professional liability, wage and hour class actions, civil rights violations and criminal law.

Colwin has successfully tried 48 cases to verdict in various jurisdictions throughout the country.

Prior to private practice, Colwin served as an Administrative Law Judge for the New York State Division of Human Rights.

Colwin received her B.A. in English from New York University and her J.D. from Brooklyn Law School.