Jamie Colby is the host of Strange Inheritance, which airs Monday through Friday at 9:00 PM/ET on the Fox Business Network (FBN). Most recently Colby served as co-anchor of FOX News Channel's (FNC) "America's News Headquarters" (Saturdays 1-2PM/ET and Sundays 10-11AM and 12-1PM/ET). She joined FNC in 2003 and is based in the New York bureau.

While at FNC, Colby has reported on numerous major national and international news stories, including the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings and the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. She has also provided live coverage from India and Sri Lanka in the wake of the South-East Asia tsunami in 2004 and from the NASA Headquarters in Houston, Texas on the Columbia Space Shuttle investigation. Additionally, a licensed attorney and former law professor, she has covered Martha Stewart's insider trading trial and prison release, the sexual assault trial of basketball star Kobe Bryant and the trials of George Zimmerman, Casey Anthony and Jodi Arias. She has secured exclusive interviews with American singer-songwriter Madonna on her first children's book "The English Rose," as well as with Army Secretary John McHugh in his only interview on sequestration, and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush prior to the 2012 presidential election.

Prior to joining FNC, Colby was a correspondent for CNN. She also served as an anchor and reporter for CBS News, WPIX-TV (CW 11) and WNYW-TV (FOX 5) in New York, NY.

Colby is a recipient of a National Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of 9/11, the Clarion Award from the Association for Women in Communications, the Gracie Allen Award for investigative reporting in 2000 and was named Television Week's "Rising News Star to Watch." Previously, she was a practicing attorney and is currently licensed in California, New York, Florida and the District of Columbia. She is also an accountant, a mortgage broker, and a real estate broker. Admitted to University of Miami International School of Business at age 14, Colby received a B.S. in accounting and then her J.D. at age 22.