Garrett Cathcart

Garrett Cathcart served in both the Iraq and Afghan wars as a Cavalry Scout with the United States Army. During the Surge in 2006, Garrett was a Reconnaissance Scout Platoon Leader in northern Baghdad. He served as an Iraqi Army military advisor team chief in 2008, living, training and operating with an Iraqi Infantry Battalion. Garrett was also a Cavalry Troop Commander in Afghanistan in 2010 where he was commended for recruiting and operating with tribal militia to fight the Taliban.