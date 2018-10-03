Michael Barone is a FOX News political contributor and joined the network in 1998. Additionally, he currently serves as a Senior Political Analyst for the Washington Examiner and is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.Read More

From 1989-1996, and again from 1998 to 2009, Barone was a senior writer for U.S. News & World Report. From 1996 to 1998, Barone was a senior staff editor at Readers Digest.

Before joining U.S. News & World Report, Barone was a member of the editorial page staff for the Washington Post. Earlier, he was as vice president of the Peter D. Hart Research Associates.

Barone is the principal co-author of The Almanac of American Politics and is also the author of Our Country: The Shaping of America from Roosevelt to Reagan. Over the years he has written for many major market publications, including The Economist, The New York Times, The Detroit Press, American Enterprise, and The Daily Telegraph of London.

A native of Detroit, Barone is a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School.