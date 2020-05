John Bussey is a contributor to Fox News Channel (FNC) and an associate editor of the Wall Street Journal. He joined the network in 2017.Read More

Bussey has held a myriad of positions during his thirty years at the WSJ, including global business columnist, Washington bureau chief, deputy managing editor, Asia editor based in Hong Kong, and others. He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Bussey was Phi Beta Kappa at Dartmouth College.