Ellison Barber currently serves as a general assignment reporter for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network in 2017 and is based in the D.C. bureau.Read More

While at FNC, she has covered top news stories of the day across both daytime and primetime programming. Recently, Barber reported on the May Day protests against President Trump's executive orders centered on immigration.

Prior to joining the network, Barber served as the Prince George's County deputy bureau chief and reporter for WUSA-TV (CBS 9) in Washington, DC. Throughout her career, she has covered a wide array of stories including, the 2015 DC mansion murders of the Savopoulos family and their housekeeper Veralicia Figueroa, the March 2016 U.S. Capitol lockdown and severe local weather conditions. Additionally, Barber contributed her investigative reporting to a five-part series on missing savings bonds, which led her through three states and eventually returning the savings bonds back to the rightful owner.

Barber graduated from Wofford College in 2012 and began her career as a staff writer at the Washington Free Beacon covering Capitol Hill.