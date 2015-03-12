Photo Op-inion: What's Next for A-Rod?

Sometimes funny, sometimes serious, these images say it with pictures instead of words: Yankees star Alex Rodriguez hit his 600th home run last week. So what should he do now? Heres YOUR take on whats next for A-Rod. Click through the images and then show us your talent by creating a photo op-ed for the NEXT slideshow: Singer Wyclef Jean wants to be president of Haiti. Show us which other entertainers YOU would like to see as leaders of countries around the world. Send your image, full name and hometown to: foxforum@foxnews.com. Mention if you'd like daily alerts on the next topic. None of the images were created by Fox News.