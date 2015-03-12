Expand / Collapse search
Photo Op-inion: Warning Labels We'd Like to See

Sometimes funny, sometimes serious, these images say it with pictures instead of words: The federal government wants to put large, graphic warning labels on packs of cigarettes. Here's YOUR take on what other things need warning labels. Click through the images and show us your talent by creating a photo op-ed for the NEXT slideshow:   Give us your take on the lame duck session of Congress. Send your image, full name and hometown to: foxforum@foxnews.com. Mention if you'd like daily alerts on the next topic. None of the images were created by Fox News.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1Ed-HowellPA.labels-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    1Ed_HowellPA_labels

    Ed Howell, PA
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2Joe-St.-LouisME.labels.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    2Joe_St__LouisME_labels

    Joe St.-Louis, ME
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3Ray-JergensenNY.labels.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    3Ray_JergensenNY_labels

    Ray-Jergensen, NY
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4Gregory-C.-FordFL.labels.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    4Gregory_C__FordFL_labels

    Gregory C. Ford, FL
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5Steven-MillerTN.labels.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    5Steven_MillerTN_labels

    Steven Miller, TN
