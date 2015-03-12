Photo Op-inion: Warning Labels We'd Like to See

Sometimes funny, sometimes serious, these images say it with pictures instead of words: The federal government wants to put large, graphic warning labels on packs of cigarettes. Here's YOUR take on what other things need warning labels. Click through the images and show us your talent by creating a photo op-ed for the NEXT slideshow: Give us your take on the lame duck session of Congress. Send your image, full name and hometown to: foxforum@foxnews.com. Mention if you'd like daily alerts on the next topic. None of the images were created by Fox News.