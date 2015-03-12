Photo Op-inion: Sailing Solo

Sometimes funny, sometimes serious, these images say it with pictures instead of words: 16-year-old Abby Sunderland has been rescued after trying to sail around the world. Here's your take on who you would like to see sail solo around the world. Click through the images and then show us your talent by creating a photo op-ed for the NEXT slideshow: Movies are a staple of summer. Show which politicians you'd most like to see star in a remake of a classic summer movie. Send your image, full name and hometown to: foxforum@foxnews.com. Mention if you'd like daily alerts on the next topic. None of the images were created by Fox News.