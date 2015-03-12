Expand / Collapse search
Photo Op-inion: Sailing Solo

Sometimes funny, sometimes serious, these images say it with pictures instead of words: 16-year-old Abby Sunderland has been rescued after trying to sail around the world. Here's your take on who you would like to see sail solo around the world. Click through the images and then show us your talent by creating a photo op-ed for the NEXT slideshow:  Movies are a staple of summer. Show which politicians you'd most like to see star in a remake of a classic summer movie.   Send your image, full name and hometown to: foxforum@foxnews.com. Mention if you'd like daily alerts on the next topic. None of the images were created by Fox News.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/KennethJRobertsOH.solosail-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Kenneth J Roberts, OH
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1R-MartinCA.sail_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    R Martin, CA
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2TomAndersenFL.sail_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Tom Andersen, FL
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DeastonNE.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    D easton, NE
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3BryanCA.sail_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Bryan, CA
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/EliEliasonHI.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Eli Eliason, HI
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/MariaKithcartSC.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Maria Kithcart, SC
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13310de6-MarkMcKitrick.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Mark McKitrick
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6d7f0f9c-5FelipeCA.gulf_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo, Flying High

    Felipe, CA
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/BillGarberIN.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AaronChavezCA.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Aaron Chavez, CA
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4aMattMcInnesKS.sail_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Matt McInnes, KS
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Topynouworth.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Topynou, www.worth1000.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/frank1956worth.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    frank1956, www.worth1000.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Roboguyworth.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Roboguy, www.worth1000.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pcrddsworth.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    pcrdds, www.worth1000.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Zakfuegoworth.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Zakfuego, www.worth1000.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/robmay82worth.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    robmay82, www.worth1000.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/multichannelerworth.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    multichanneler, www.worth1000.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1b2c61df-Mandrakworth.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Mandrak, www.worth1000.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Robert-StreiferdTX.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Robert Streiferd,TX
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/KenRomeGA.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Ken Rome, GA
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JoeRRI.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    JoeR, RI
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/HarveyChristoffersenUT.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Harvey Christoffersen, UT
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/GeneNystromOR.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Gene Nystrom, OR
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/PaulKeserPA.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    PaulKeser, PA
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/GaryGrubbTN.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Gary Grubb,TN
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/FredOblomovFrance.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Fred Oblomov, France
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/MichaelRedmondNJ.solosail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sailing Solo

    Michael Redmond, NJ
