Photo Op-inion: How Elin Should Spend Her Money

Sometimes funny, sometimes serious, these images say it with pictures instead of words. Reports say that Tiger Woods' wife Elin may get up to $100 million in a divorce settlement. Here's YOUR take on how she should spend the money. Click through the images and then show us your talent by creating a photo op-ed for the NEXT slideshow: The 'Barefoot Bandit' has been caught. Show us what kind of shoes he should be wearing now that he's been captured. Send your image, full name and hometown to: foxforum@foxnews.com. Mention if you'd like daily alerts on the next topic. None of the images were created by Fox News.