Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Opinion

Photo Op-inion: How Can Dems Turn Things Around?

Sometimes funny, sometimes serious, these images say it with pictures instead of words. Click through to see some of YOUR creative ideas. Next slideshow: Photo Op's Best of the Week.   None of the images shown here were created by Fox News.  

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Copy-of-Greg-Campbell2-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Greg Campbell

    www.Choppix.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Craig-Longway.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Craig_Longway

    Huntington Beach, CA
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Duane.Ho_.FN_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Duane Ho

    www.FreakingNews.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mundo-Lopez.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Mundo_Lopez

    www.Choppix.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Jim-Bille.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jim_Bille

    Raleigh, NC
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Robert-Rivera.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Robert_Rivera

    Long Island, NY
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Jonathan-Pfeiler.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jonathan_Pfeiler

    Carpentersville, IL
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Victor-Cross.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Victor_Cross

    Pensacola, FL
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Greg-Campbell2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Greg_Campbell2

    www.Choppix.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JD-Rauls.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    JD_Rauls

    Little Rock, AR
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/John-Schiefelbein.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    John_Schiefelbein

    Ely, Minnesota
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Fred-Oblomov.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Fred_Oblomov

    www.Choppix.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Pete-Hansen.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Pete_Hansen

    Pittsburg, KS
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Copy-of-Jon-Prain2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jon Prain

    Avon, IL
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Bob-Hobart.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Bob_Hobart

    Pasadena, CA
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Copy-of-John-Duquette2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    John Duquette

    Lansing, KS
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Copy-of-Rik-Gracia2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Rik Gracia

    Murfreesboro, TN
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Copy-of-Chris-Jeffus2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Chris Jeffus

    Dequincy, LA
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Copy-of-Tami-Peterson2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Tami Peterson Lewiski

    Washington DC
Image 1 of 18

Recommended