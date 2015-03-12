Photo Op-inion: Design a New Logo for All Our Political Parties

Sometimes funny, sometimes serious, these images say it with pictures instead of words: Democrats have unveiled their new slogan, 'Change That Matters,' to go along with a new logo in attempt to remake the Party's image. Here's YOUR take on a new logo and a slogan for all of the political parties in the United States. Click through the images and show us your talent by creating a photo op-ed for the NEXT slideshow: Ex-eBay CEO Meg Whitman, has spent $119 million on her campaign to become California's next Republican governornia. Show us how YOU would spend $119 million. Send your image, full name and hometown to: foxforum@foxnews.com. Mention if you'd like daily alerts on the next topic. None of the images were created by Fox News.