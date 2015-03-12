Photo Op-inion: Best of the Week
Sometimes funny, sometimes serious, these images say it with pictures instead of words: From your pick of Apple's new products to Snooki's community service punishment, here are YOUR best submissions this week. Click through the images and show us your talent by creating a photo op-ed for the NEXT slideshow: Halloween is less than two weeks away. Give us YOUR take on how members of Congress and the Hollywood elite will be celebrating this year. Send your image, full name and hometown to: foxforum@foxnews.com. Mention if you'd like daily alerts on the next topic. None of the images were created by Fox News.
YOUR Take on New Products Unveiled by AppleChalmers Crowell, GAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1ChalmersCrowellGA.apple_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
YOUR Take on New Products Unveiled by AppleJohn Anthony, INhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2JohnAnthonyIN.apple_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
YOUR Take on New Products Unveiled by AppleNeil Katz, MOhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3ANeilKatzMO.apple_-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
YOUR Take on New Products Unveiled by AppleSteve Wangerin, KShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3SteveWangerinKS.apple_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
YOUR Take on New Products Unveiled by AppleKen Armstrong, ORhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4KenArmstrongOR.apple_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
YOUR Take on New Products Unveiled by AppleCaptBlackEagle, FLhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5CaptBlackEagleFL.apple_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
YOUR Take on New Products Unveiled by AppleTim Arnold, FLhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6TimArnoldFL.apple_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
YOUR Take on New Products Unveiled by AppleDarrel Saperstein, ILhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7DarrelSapersteinIL.apple_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
YOUR Take on New Products Unveiled by AppleLeon Linet, SChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9LeonLinetSC.apple_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
YOUR Take on New Products Unveiled by AppleMary Hampton, CAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/10MaryHamptonCA.apple_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
YOUR Take on New Products Unveiled by AppleMark Wiseman, FLhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11MarkWisemanFL.apple_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
YOUR Take on New Products Unveiled by AppleTom Levins, FLhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12TomLevinsFL.apple_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
YOUR Take on New Products Unveiled by AppleRay Jergensen, NYhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13RayJergensenNY.apple_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Campaigning With ObamaMaria Kithcart, SChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6Maria-KithcartSC.campaign.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Campaigning With ObamaMary Hampton, CAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7Mary-HamptonCA.campaign.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Campaigning With ObamaM. Elliott, Germanyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5M-ElliotGermany.campaign.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Campaigning With ObamaKathryn Cole, OHhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4Kathryn-ColeOH.campaign.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Campaigning With ObamaJohn Anthony, INhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3John-AnthonyIN.campaign.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Campaigning With ObamaC. Siconolfi, NJhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1C-SiconolfiNJ.campaign-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
YOUR Pick for Snooki's Community Service PunishmentMark McKitrick, MIhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1markmckitrick.snooki.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
YOUR Pick for Snooki's Community Service PunishmentDewey Samuels, NJhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2deweysamuelsNJ.snooki.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
YOUR Pick for Snooki's Community Service PunishmentMichelle Sedivyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3MichelleSedivy.snooki-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
