Low-rise jeans, high returns: How Sydney Sweeney is helping American Eagle stock fly

Why Sydney Sweeney's "Jeans" Were a Brilliant Business Move for American Eagle

When Sydney Sweeney slipped into a pair of low-rise jeans for American Eagle, it wasn’t just a nostalgic fashion throwback—it was a business masterstroke. Folks, sometimes a commercial is just a commercial! You want real shame. Try having mom literally bring home a pair of "husky" jeans for you to try on as a kid. That’s right. Three sizes. Small. Medium. And I dare say husky.

Let’s call this commercial what it was: bold, brilliant, and perfectly timed. In a retail landscape cluttered with uninspired influencer deals and recycled marketing campaigns, American Eagle made a bet on one of Gen Z’s most bankable stars. And if the early numbers—and stock movement—are any indication, it paid off. And if you don’t like the jeans or the company, don’t buy them. Just like a few years ago, people stopped drinking Bud Light considering the Dylan Mulvaney commercials.

The Power of Star Power

Celebrity endorsements are nothing new. Especially with jeans. Think back to the 1980s, when Brooke Shields famously uttered, "Nothing comes between me and my Calvins." That iconic Calvin Klein campaign sparked controversy, but it also sent sales soaring. In the year following Shields’ campaign, Calvin Klein’s denim division reportedly increased sales by over 300%. Stock in the parent company (then part of Phillips-Van Heusen) responded positively as the brand became synonymous with cool, youthful rebellion.

SYDNEY SWEENEY 'JEANS' AD SIGNALS MAJOR CULTURAL TURNING POINT, INDUSTRY EXPERTS SAY

Fast-forward four decades, and Sydney Sweeney is pulling the same trick—but with a fresh twist. Her American Eagle ads—which showcased vintage Y2K aesthetics paired with body-positive messaging—hit home with Gen Z and Millennials alike. This wasn't just about selling jeans; it was about owning a cultural moment.

American Eagle: A Brand at a Crossroads

Let’s be clear: American Eagle wasn’t flying high before this campaign. In the five years leading up to the Sweeney rollout, the company had struggled to capture attention in a market dominated by fast-fashion giants like Shein and online upstarts like Fashion Nova. Their core demographic—young women aged 15 to 25—was drifting.

The stock price reflected this. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) traded as high as $38 in 2021 when stimulus cash flooded the market, but as recently as two months ago, it had dipped under $8.50 a share. That’s a painful 77% drop. Something had to change.

Cue Sydney Sweeney. Could it possibly be like Michael Jordan’s infamous Mars Blackmon commercial with Nike where Mars says, "It’s gotta be the shoes" and maybe this is just a take that "It’s gotta be the jeans". Get it? We know it’s not the shoes and it’s not the jeans, but some people just have it and there’s nothing wrong with celebrating it.

The Stock Price Needs Main Streets Approval, Not Wall Street.

And here’s the part that matters to investors about these commercials: Main Street noticed. The President noticed. And if you were a shareholder last week for the first time, you are a very happy person today.

On July 28th the stock closed at $10.50 a share and in afterhours trading on August 4th the stock was at $13.90 a share. We don’t know if the stock will get back to its heyday of $38 a share, but like John McEnroe once famously said, "Good News. Bad News. At Least They Are Talking." And up to this point, not too many people have recently been talking about American Eagle.

What Could Make This Ad Move A Stroke Of Brilliance?

Critics might argue that celebrity campaigns are fleeting. And that’s true—if you pick the wrong celebrity. But Sweeney isn’t just famous. She’s relatable. She's outspoken about body image, known for her business savvy, and resonates with both red and blue state America. But how quickly again the far left has turned on her over a commercial, shooting a gun, and being a registered republican. Her appeal crosses demographics—she's as likely to show up on an Instagram fashion blog as she is in a conservative dad’s Google search history.

The risk American Eagle took here wasn’t just choosing Sweeney—it was embracing a style era (the early 2000s) that many thought was best left in the rearview mirror. Low-rise jeans are controversial. But controversy creates conversation, and in today’s media landscape, conversation means conversion.

Lessons from the Campaign

We’ve seen other bold campaigns work wonders. Think Nike with Colin Kaepernick—stock dropped initially but rebounded sharply as younger consumers rallied around the brand. Or Old Spice’s pivot with the "Man Your Man Could Smell Like" campaign, which turned a stale brand into a pop culture staple and doubled sales.

But American Eagle’s play with Sweeney may prove even smarter. It walked the tightrope of edgy. It wasn’t just an ad—it was a marketing strategy built for virality, engagement, and ultimately, stockholder return.

Bottom Line

If you think marketing doesn’t move markets, think again. Sydney Sweeney’s jeans weren’t just the right pair of pants—they were the right pair of genes for American Eagle’s DNA. In an era where attention and today’s soundbite are the new currency, American Eagle cashed in. And if the company continues to lean into this cultural relevance with the same courage, the best may be yet to come.