Gregg Jarrett: Corrupt Comey conveniently claims no memory of parts of FBI’s Trump-Russia ‘collusion’ probe

Fired FBI Director James Comey needs immediate medical attention. He suffers from either acute amnesia or debilitating dementia.

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday on the FBI's Trump-Russia "collusion" investigation and the bureau's egregious abuse of the surveillance process under Comey's reign, he claimed to know nothing about everything.

Like a broken record, Comey responded to questions with the same pat answers: "Not that I recall ... I don't know ... I don't remember ... I never knew ... that doesn't ring a bell."

If he were playing dodgeball, Comey would have won.

To hear Comey tell it, he was an empty suit at the helm of one of the most important investigations in modern American history, examining whether Donald Trump conspired with Russians to steal the 2016 election. We now know it was all a devious fiction. But that didn't stop Comey's FBI from targeting Trump with the damning lie.

Along the way, Comey himself signed off on a series of spy warrants involving the Trump campaign, relying on uncorroborated and inaccurate evidence presented to a secret federal court under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

The judges on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court were deceived and the court was defrauded by up to 17 mistakes, misrepresentations, and glaring omissions that were later identified by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Horowitz’s report shows there were more than 50 omissions, and exculpatory evidence was deliberately withheld.

Even though Comey swore under oath that the evidence he submitted was true and verified, it was not. His defense Wednesday was that he was clueless, not corrupt. He claimed he had no independent knowledge of anything.

Did Coney simply don a blindfold and sign his name by rote? Doubtful. Comey presided over every aspect of the investigation. He knew exactly what he was doing as he shredded innumerable constitutional rights in his zeal to destroy President Trump.

When the "collusion" hoax was eventually revealed and the malevolent acts of the FBI exposed, Comey feigned abject ignorance. He never apologized for the national nightmare that he and his confederates launched that cost taxpayers more than $25 million.

In one puzzling moment during the hearing Wednesday, Comey quipped: "I don't regret my role, I regret that it happened." Try to make sense of that. I double-dare you.

Much of Comey's spy warrant on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was based on a dossier composed by ex-British spy Christopher Steele, who had a known hatred of Trump. The dossier was paid for by the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and Democrats.

Comey knew all this but hid these vital facts from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. Other evidence demonstrating Page's innocence was also concealed.

Yet Comey falsely told judges on the court that Page was a Russian spy, although there was not a scintilla of credible evidence or probable cause backing up this baseless allegation.

Before Comey affixed his signature to the first warrant, Page sent Comey a letter explaining that he was not a Russian spy but was working with the CIA against Russia. This was then confirmed in an email from the CIA sent to the FBI.

At that point a lawyer on Comey's team, Kevin Clinesmith, altered that critical document to state the exact opposite. At Wednesday's hearing, Comey claimed the equivalent of unconsciousness about it all. "I didn't know," he said.

Did Comey know that Steele's primary dossier source was a suspected Russian spy by the name of Igor Danchenko who was feeding the FBI disinformation, as newly declassified records affirm? He must have; it's impossible for him not to have known.

But at the hearing, Comey again professed ignorance, which prompted this question: "How can it be that the FBI finds out that the dossier's sub-source was a Russia spy and it doesn't get to you?" Comey issued his standard reply, "I don't know." Right.

Did Comey know that his own agents debunked the contents of the dossier as nothing more than gossip, rumors, and unfounded innuendos about Trump when they interviewed Danchenko, rendering Comey's spy warrant legally unjustified?

"I don't remember anything about that," Comey said.

A follow-up question was blunt: "How could all of that happen and not get up to you?"

Without batting an eye, Comey replied: "I can only speculate, but it didn't happen."

Was Comey even in charge at the FBI? Of course he was, but his only way out is to pretend that he wasn't.

On the eve of the hearing, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified a top-secret report revealing that Hillary Clinton drummed up the phony Trump-Russia "collusion" allegations to distract from her own email scandal in advance of the 2016 presidential election.

The report was based on Russian intelligence obtained by the Obama administration. Ratcliffe stated: "To be clear, this is not Russian disinformation and has not been assessed as such by the Intelligence Community (IC)."

Members of the IC were so alarmed by what they believed Clinton had done that they sent a referral directly to Comey requesting that he investigate Clinton over the alleged plot. Did he?

During the Wednesday hearing Comey suffered another crippling memory lapse when he responded: "It doesn't ring a bell." He added that he'd read Ratcliffe's disclosure but "had trouble understanding it."

At that point, I thought someone might call an ambulance.

Clinton's role in instigating the Russia hoax is corroborated by public records if anyone ever bothered to examine them. In the second chapter of my book, “Witch Hunt: The Story of the Greatest Mass Delusion in American Political History,” I tracked Hillary Clinton's speeches in which she first initiated the phony narrative. It began in early 2016 and escalated in the ensuing months.

I wrote that consistently at campaign stops Clinton "insinuated that Trump was under the influence of [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and acting as a clandestine agent for Russia."

Clinton's devoted coterie of disciples also alluded to a supposedly illicit Trump-Russia partnership. Her website was more trenchant, posting preposterous allegations that Trump was tangled in a plot to "interfere in our election." Clinton herself openly predicted that if Trump won the presidency, he would be a "puppet" of Putin.

At the same time, Clinton’s presidential campaign commissioned the Steele dossier that utilized Danchenko's Russian disinformation and was then fed to Comey's FBI and the media. I concluded in my book that "it was Clinton's campaign that 'colluded' with Russia to falsely accuse Trump of 'colluding' with Russia."

This was so far-fetched and so harebrained that you couldn’t make it up. Yet it happened.

Republican senators on the Judiciary Committee were livid that Comey pretended that he knew nothing about the chronic malfeasance and corruption that infected his investigation of Trump.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, scolded Comey, telling him: "You don't seem to know anything about the investigation you ran!"

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., cited the harsh criticism of Comey by the inspector general and admonished: "It's an indictment of you! Where were you?"

But it was Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who leveled the most searing assessment when he stated to Comey: "There are only two possibilities — either you were deliberately corrupt or woefully incompetent." Cruz paused and added: "I don't believe you're incompetent."

Cruz nailed it. Any reasonable person who examines the facts honestly can reach only one conclusion. James Comey is corrupt. His bout of amnesia and/or dementia is nothing but a cleverly contrived act to avoid taking responsibility for his malign acts.

