Franklin Graham: Truth—it’s 100 percent right, 100 percent of the time

A recent Fox News report about the impact of the partial government shutdown especially caught my attention. It said that some 10,000 U.S. air traffic controllers have been working without pay. I’m a pilot myself—in fact, this past week I flew to Bangkok, Thailand, to preach the Gospel. I know firsthand how vital these men and women are to our aviation safety.



Air traffic controllers provide guidance and coordination to the hundreds of aircraft in our skies. Their job is stressful under the best of conditions. One spokesman for them said, “You have to be 100 percent right, 100 percent of the time."

At any given moment, thousands of lives depend on their fast-paced, precision performance.



Now, their focus is being potentially diminished as they deal personally with missed paychecks and unpaid bills. Without their reliable direction, the results will be chaos, and even catastrophe.

Have you ever stopped to realize that reliable direction is essential for us all in life, and that without it we experience chaos and catastrophe individually, in our families, and in society?



But the big question is: where can we look for direction that is “100 percent right, 100 percent of the time”?



Or to say it another way, in our era of false news, biased news, and fake news, does Truth that’s unchanging despite partisan political agendas and selfish ambitions even exist?



As a follower of Jesus Christ—who declared “I am the Truth” (John 14:6) and backed it up by rising from the grave after giving His life on the cross for our sins—I say an unapologetic and resounding “yes”!

Each and every day of my life, I find utterly reliable direction for every situation by looking into God’s Word, the Bible, which from cover to cover testifies to Christ.



In fact, Jesus Himself is called “the Word” (John 1:1), which means He is the exact, unique and authoritative representation of God. The Word of God is “a lamp to my feet and a light to my path” (Psalm 118:105).

The fact that we are living in a day when “what’s true for you” has itself become a creed at the expense of absolute Truth, does not change God’s Truth one iota.



When I’m piloting an aircraft and communicating with air traffic controllers over the radio, I’m very thankful they don’t give me directional instructions and commands about altitude and air speed based on personal whims that don’t have any objective basis.



I’m also glad that I can face life—and eternity—by depending on the rock-solid truth of God’s Word. I hope you will, too.