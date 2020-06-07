Expand / Collapse search
OPINION
Michael Goodwin: Standards at New York Times — staff revolt over Cotton op-ed means this for paper

Michael Goodwin
By Michael Goodwin | New York Post
Sen. Cotton: My op-ed far exceeded The New York Times’ standard

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton explains the inside story of his New York Times op-ed ‘Send in the Troops’ on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

In a lecture at Hillsdale College last year about the erosion of standards at The New York Times, I borrowed a memorable exchange from Ernest Hemingway’s novel “The Sun Also Rises.”

DAN GAINOR: NEW YORK TIMES SURRENDER — LEFTIST TAKEOVER CONTINUES AFTER COTTON OP-ED

“How did you go bankrupt?” Bill asks. “Two ways,” Mike responds. “Gradually and then suddenly.”

For the Times, “suddenly” has arrived. Its standards are now bankrupt.

The revolt of the paper’s newsroom over the publication of Sen. Tom Cotton’s op-ed and the craven surrender of management marks the end of any semblance of basic fairness. The gradual metamorphosis of the Times from a great newspaper into a leftist propaganda sheet is complete.

Stick a fork in the Gray Lady.

Her obituary is a sad day and not just for journalism. Because the Times is a singularly powerful institution in terms of shaping public opinion, its cult of conformity is a dark day for America.

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.