Adam Brandon: Coronavirus stimulus package may miss the mark — Congress should be wary

This is the third “crisis” I have lived through in Washington, and the answer is always the same: throw money at the problem. In the current instance, Congress may soon consider an emergency package that could cost more than $1 trillion, and it’ll be financed entirely on America’s credit card, the balance for which is already in excess of $23 trillion.

No one should underestimate the health threat and economic damage of the coronavirus. I have elderly parents in Ohio and family members who work in the restaurant industry. But I also came to Washington to be part of the solution to our spending problem. We will get through coronavirus, but the debt and deficit will remain an existential threat to our nation.

In just the past 24 hours, there has been growing talk of a $1 trillion relief package, the price tag for which seems to keep increasing. I’m all for opening up the taps on emergency medical services, developing vaccines, supporting our elderly, and getting hospitals more beds and the supplies they need.

However, we do not know the full extent of what is before us. Will COVID-19 stay with us through the summer or follow normal flu patterns? Even the experts aren’t sure, but that’s par for the course here in Washington.

One lesson I have learned during my time in Washington is that while D.C. pretends to have calm authority, in reality, “no one knows.” Much like 9/11 and the Wall Street bailout in 2008, we don’t really understand the problem, but politicians instinctively have a need to “do something.” No stasis, constant movement, regardless of whether it's in the right or wrong direction.

We’ve all seen how these bills work. Congressional leadership has the bill crafted in backrooms by a handful of people, and the resulting very lengthy bill is given to members, with an hour or two to review before they are expected to vote on it without any opportunity to offer amendments. This is how the House rammed through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in the early hours of last Saturday morning. That bill includes a provision for paid family and medical leave – a dream of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. – that will undoubtedly hurt, not help, employees of small businesses operating on tight profit margins.

Will it work? Will Congress have to come back to the well for another response measure before the first one proved not to work? There’s no doubt the airlines will need support, but $50 billion seems like a convenient round number. But $50 billion is just a guess. Will a stimulus package help increase consumption if people are just at home on their couch? At the moment, there’s no clear answer to these questions.

Congress should stay in session, slow down, and debate smaller, more targeted bills to address the chronic needs.

This $1 trillion cannon shot of a stimulus package might not even be aimed at the right problem and the right solution. No one should make decisions under duress. Yes, we are in a time of uncertainty, but a $1 trillion relief package may be a massive overreaction and far too broad. Given that the economic problems we are facing are caused by the lack of consumption because many Americans are practicing social distancing, businesses need liquidity right now.

There are better ways to provide liquidity. One way to do that is to suspend the payroll tax. Another way to do it is to increase the Small Business Administration’s disaster loan limits to allow businesses to have access to cash until the COVID-19 threat has been mitigated.

The government is not going to negate all the inconvenience caused by the coronavirus. It’s important to keep this in perspective. The economy goes up and down, wars and viral outbreaks are part of our shared human experience throughout history. Government can’t save us from all adversity, and it can only take incremental steps to improve our lives if we hold it accountable; $23 trillion is not accountability.

What may be more dangerous is the fact that half of the United States population does not have $500 saved in the bank. We will soon develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, but nothing will make us immune from $23 trillion in debt.

