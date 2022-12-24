Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on controversial Holocaust claim: It 'wasn't originally' about race

Whoopi Goldberg has not renounced her unpopular views on the Holocaust, despite them getting her suspended from ABC’s "The View" earlier this year.

In a new interview with U.K. paper The Times, the actress and daytime talk show co-host doubled down on her opinion that the Nazi’s didn’t originally target Jews based on race during the Holocaust.

During the discussion, Goldberg also insisted that the Nazis targeted people of African descent as well as the Jews because they were physically different. She even suggested that Jews had an easier time blending in with white people and hiding from the Nazis than Black people.

In her write-up of the interview, Times columnist Janice Turner stated, "Even now she does not understand why her remarks offended. She insists Jewish people themselves are divided about whether they are a race or a religion."

Goldberg, whose original name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, segued into the topic after explaining that her stage name Whoopi Goldberg comes from a "distant Jewish ancestor." She then started speaking candidly about her perspective on the Jewish experience.

She told Turner, "My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race.’"

Turner told readers that she pushed back on Goldberg in the interview: "But the point here, I say, is [the] Nazis saw Jews as a race."

Whoopi provided a counterargument, saying, "Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?"

Turner replied with the question, "But since the Nazis devised racial laws aimed specifically at Jews, wasn’t the Holocaust about race?" Though the actress responded, saying, "It wasn’t originally."

She continued: "Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision."

The Times interview debate wasn’t finished there. Turner said, "But the Nazis measured the heads and noses of Jews to ‘prove’ they were a distinct race," but Goldberg responded, "They did that to black people too. But it doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them."

Referring back to her controversial comments on "The View," Goldberg told Turner, "That was the point I was making. But you would have thought that I’d taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked."

Whoopi made similar comments during an episode of ABC daytime talk show, "The View" in February, where she insisted to her stunned co-hosts that the Holocaust "isn't about race."

At the time, co-host Joy Behar asked, "What is it about?" to which Goldberg replied, "It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about." Co-host Ana Navarro pushed back, stating, "But it’s about a White supremacist going after Jews and Gypsies," though Goldberg insisted, "But these are two White groups of people."

After the episode, ABC News president Kim Godwin suspended Goldberg from the show for two weeks.