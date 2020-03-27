Tucker Carlson reads letters from NYC nurses on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak

Tucker Carlson took the time to read letters Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" from two New York City nurses on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus, detailing their experiences and their fears.

"I'm currently in isolation because I was exposed to a COVID-positive patient 12 days ago in my unit right now, we were just wearing a regular gown, a face mask with her eyes and head exposed," the first nurse, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote. "We do the entire procedure face-to-face with the patient with just a regular mask and gown even when they show signs and symptoms of COVID-19."

SCIENTISTS OFFER HOPEFUL NEWS ON COVID-19 VACCINE BASED ON VIRUS' MUTATION RATE

The first nurse outlined her isolation after being exposed to coronavirus patients and her difficulty getting tested before talking about her fears relating to her health and her family's.

"I'm on my eighth day of isolation, experiencing coughing with a runny nose, pounding headaches and diarrhea. I've tried to call the hotlines that they're giving to the people of New York to get tested. They just turned me down since I'm not sick enough," the first nurse's letter read. "It terrifies me that I haven't been tested because I'm turning 51 soon and suffer from asthma, diabetes and hypertension."

"What scares me the most is what will happen to my son was a lifelong condition," the first nurse wrote and Carlson read, mentioning her husband was a home care provider, who was also ill equipped.

Carlson then read a passage of the second nurse's letter about her experience.

"There's about triple the usual influx of patients being wheeled into the E.R.. Many of the patients are sent home without being tested because they do not meet all the criteria," the second nurse wrote. "There's always a lingering fear that someone we sent home might actually be sick."

The second nurse detailed the re-use of masks and other supplies, saying 80 percent of beds were filled with coronavirus patients. She also talked about her fear of getting herself or her family sick.

"There's a lot of pressure because we nurses have a responsibility to all patients. At the same time, we fear getting sick and getting our families sick," the second nurse wrote. "It's a very tense environment right now."

CLICK HERE TO GET COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"In the past week, we've had a patient come in for non-COVID-related procedures. After the procedure, the patient told us they were exposed prior to coming in and sure enough, they tested positive," the second nurse said. "Things like this make all of us suspicious, on edge all the time."